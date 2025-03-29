LAHORE: Presiding over a meeting to review reasons for the alleged spread of AIDS in Tehsil Taunsa, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed the authorities concerned on Friday to not only determine the causes of the spread of the disease but also identify those responsible for criminal negligence.

She issued directives to establish a joint mission of the UNICEF, WHO and Punjab Health Department to trace the history of the affected children and to conduct screening of the households in their areas.

The joint mission will present suggestions for the prevention and control of AIDS.

The chief minister directed the authorities to take effective measures for the protection of the population at risk in the area, and sought from them an effective operational plan for the purpose.

On her direction, special centres for the treatment of AIDS have been set up in the Taunsa Tehsil Headquarters Hospital and other medical facilities.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz directed the authorities to provide free treatment to AIDS-affected children in the area and warned, “No shortcoming or negligence in their treatment will be tolerated.”

Meanwhile, CM Maryam Nawaz appreciated Faisalabad police on arresting within a few hours the suspects in a gang rape during robbery. She directed the polic to ensure early arrest of the two associates of the suspects.