Karachi/Quetta (PR) Syed Aman Shah, Provincial Convener of Awaam Pakistan Party (APP) Balochistan, has stated that the unemployment situation in Pakistan has reached an alarming level. According to the latest data, the national unemployment rate has risen to 7.1%, leaving millions of young, skilled and educated individuals facing severe difficulties due to the lack of employment opportunities.

Syed Aman Shah further said that although all provinces are affected by this crisis, the situation in Balochistan is far more serious due to economic slowdown, reduced investment, and limited industrial activity. The youth of the province, in particular, are suffering from deep frustration because of the absence of livelihood opportunities, and conditions in remote areas are even more troubling.

Responding to the deteriorating situation, Syed Aman Shah said that the rising unemployment crisis is not only closing the doors of the future for the youth but is also weakening the national economy. He emphasized that the government, private sector, and social institutions must adopt urgent and effective strategies, especially to create employment opportunities in long-neglected regions like Balochistan.

He urged the government to:

· Launch emergency employment programs for young people

· Establish industrial units, technical training centers and investment zones in Balochistan

· Take strong measures to boost investment and economic activity across the country

Provincial Convener Syed Aman Shah stressed that non-political, transparent and people-friendly measures are essential to overcome this crisis; otherwise, the rising tide of unemployment will further increase social unrest.