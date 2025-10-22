UNCTAD was born when developing countries demanded a voice in a system designed without them. Since then, you have stood beside them and supported their calls for justice. We must continue this vital work. Let’s ensure that all countries can harness the power of trade and development to drive their economies forward.” – United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres
Guterres is in Geneva today to attend #UNCTAD16. He was received by UN Trade and Development Secretary-General Rebeca Grynspan (photo) and delivered a speech to conference participants.
“Today, as UNCTAD returns home for its sixteenth conference, we are reminded of the urgent need to continue shaping the future,” he added.
Full statement by the United Nations Secretary-General: https://ow.ly/hzXe50XgiRV
Follow the press conference now: https://ow.ly/nnkX50XgiRS
Be part of it & follow live #UNCTAD16: https://ow.ly/LzEk50XgiRW
