Pakistan’s economy is poised for a modest recovery, with GDP growth projected at 3.4% for fiscal year 2025, according to the World Economic Situation and Prospects 2025 report by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA). The forecast comes after a challenging period in 2022-23, offering a cautious sense of optimism.

The report attributes Pakistan’s improving economic outlook to the support of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Under the $7 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF), Pakistan is undergoing essential long-term structural reforms aimed at restoring economic stability, addressing structural challenges, and building a foundation for sustainable growth. The EFF also prioritizes policy credibility, competitiveness, state-owned enterprise reform, and climate resilience.

South Asia’s Positive Outlook and Challenges

In a broader context, South Asia is set to experience robust economic growth, with regional GDP forecasted to rise by 5.9% in 2024 and continue expanding by 5.7% in 2025 and 6.0% in 2026. This growth is driven by India’s strong performance and economic recoveries in nations like Bhutan, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.

However, the region faces notable risks, including geopolitical tensions, slowing external demand, debt burdens, and social unrest. Climate change remains a pressing issue, with extreme weather events like heatwaves, droughts, and erratic rainfall threatening food security and exacerbating income inequality, particularly among rural communities.

Inflation Eases Across the Region

Inflation is expected to decline across South Asia, dropping from an estimated 9.9% in 2024 to 8.3% in 2025 and 7.2% in 2026. Central banks in countries such as Pakistan and Sri Lanka have responded to easing inflationary pressures by pausing or reversing monetary tightening to stimulate recovery. Despite this, inflationary challenges persist, with Iran projected to face the region’s highest inflation at 28.4% in 2025, compared to Sri Lanka’s low of 3.1%.

Debt and Financial Strains Persist

The report highlights rising interest payments and significant debt burdens in countries like Pakistan, the Maldives, and Sri Lanka, further straining public finances. These challenges are compounded by the ongoing impact of climate change, with Pakistan among the nations hardest hit by extreme weather, resulting in reduced agricultural output and heightened food insecurity.

A Path Forward

While Pakistan and its regional neighbors face formidable challenges, the UN report underscores the importance of sustained reforms, regional cooperation, and resilience-building efforts to capitalize on the current recovery trajectory and navigate future uncertainties.