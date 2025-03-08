The soaring inflation has made performing Umrah increasingly difficult, especially during Ramadan, as sharp hikes in visa and travel costs leave many aspiring pilgrims disappointed.

Expenses have surged beyond affordability, shattering the dreams of countless worshippers.

Among them is 60-year-old Allah Ditta, who has been visiting travel agencies, clutching his passport and documents, hoping to arrange his pilgrimage. However, the steep rise in costs has made his dream unattainable.

“We wanted to go for Umrah during Ramadan, but when I inquired, the cost had soared to over Rs350,000. Just six months ago, it was around Rs200,000. I had saved only a limited amount, and now it seems impossible,” he lamented.

The surge in Umrah expenses has not only affected pilgrims but also travel agents, as fewer people can now afford the journey. Fahad Mufti, a travel agent, highlighted the economic strain on pilgrimage travel.

“Umrah has become so expensive that it is now beyond reach for many. The number of Umrah travelers has decreased by 40 to 50%. The government should introduce policies to ease the financial burden on pilgrims,” he suggested.

Hundreds of people like Allah Ditta, who spent years saving for their spiritual journey, now find themselves struggling due to inflation. The rising costs of flights, visas, and accommodations have made the sacred journey increasingly difficult, leaving many hopeful pilgrims in despair.