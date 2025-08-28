Chosen for their leadership potential and commitment to driving positive change, they join a cohort of nearly 2,000 Chevening alumni and 1,500 Commonwealth alumni, working across all sectors including education, governance, health, and climate action.

This year, 32 Chevening Scholars will begin their academic journeys pursuing fully funded master’s degrees in the UK. The cohort includes over 60% women, and representation from nearly all of Pakistan’s provinces. This year’s cohort includes a scholar funded by Mansion house to study MSc Business Analytics from University College London.

Advertisements

In addition, 48 Commonwealth Scholars have been selected to study at leading UK institutions. This includes shared scholarships, master’s programmes, and PhD programmes, fully funded by the UK through the Commonwealth Scholarship. The British High Commission Islamabad marked the start of the scholars’ journey through a reception, celebrating their achievement.

British High Commissioner, Jane Marriott CMG, OBE said:

“These scholars are embarking on a journey of a lifetime. They will have access to the best minds and opportunities. What’s more, when they return, they will join a powerful global network of accomplished Chevening and Commonwealth alumni who are creating real change worldwide.”

Rida Tariq, an incoming Chevening Scholar, shared her motivation:

“For me Chevening is not just a scholarship, it’s a platform for collaboration and a chance to connect with a global community of leaders dedicated to making a real difference. I am eager to learn from diverse perspectives, build lasting relationships, and gain the knowledge and skills needed to bring meaningful change in Pakistan.”

Future leaders can now apply for Chevening scholarships to study a one-year Masters degree in the UK, and Chevening fellowships including the 2-month long South Asia Journalism Programme (SAJP) and 5-month long Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies fellowship (OCIS). Applications will close on October 7, 2025. Applications for Commonwealth Scholarships will open later this year.