LONDON – Beginning July 2025, the UK government has launched eVisas for Pakistani students and workers, replacing most physical visa documents with a digital record of immigration status.

According to an official statement, an eVisa is a secure online record of a person’s immigration permission in the UK, viewable via a UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) account. This move is part of the UK’s effort to create a streamlined, digital, and secure immigration system already in use on several immigration routes.

British High Commissioner Jane Marriott explained that the transition to eVisas will simplify the visa process, allowing applicants to retain their passports and more easily verify their immigration status when needed.

Importantly, switching to an eVisa will not affect visa holders’ legal status or the conditions attached to their stay in the UK.

eVisas are now available for primary applicants under the following categories:

Students, including short-term study visas (up to 11 months)

Global Business Mobility routes (e.g., Senior or Specialist Worker, Graduate Trainee, etc.)

Global Talent, International Sportsperson, and Skilled Worker visas (including Health and Care)

Temporary Work routes (e.g., Charity Worker, Creative Worker, Religious Work, etc.)

Youth Mobility Scheme

Applicants can link their passport to their UKVI account to facilitate smoother international travel. The “view and prove” service will allow visa holders to securely share their immigration status with third parties, like employers or landlords.

However, physical sticker visas will still be required for:

Dependants

Applicants in categories not covered by the initial eVisa rollout (e.g., general visitors)

Existing valid visa stickers remain usable, and no immediate action is required for those holders. The UK government plans to expand the eVisa system to all visa categories in the future for an even more efficient and secure immigration process.