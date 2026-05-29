ISLAMABAD — British High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott hosted the leadership team of Nutshell Group at her residence in Islamabad for an in-depth exchange on regional dynamics, global challenges, and future collaboration opportunities.

Experts Call for Structural Reforms, Export Growth and Fiscal Discipline to Stabilize Pakistan Economy

The meeting brought together senior representatives from both sides to discuss economic cooperation, geopolitical developments, investment prospects, and climate-related priorities.

High-Level Delegation from Nutshell Group

The Nutshell Group delegation included Founder & Chairman Muhammad Azfar Ahsan, Chief Executive Strategic Engagements Sohail Aman, CEO Rabia Ahmad, Chief Public Affairs Officer Shahzad Naeem Khan, and Chief Public Engagement Officer Fareena Mazhar.

UK Trade Commissioner Louie Dane also participated in the discussion, contributing insights on bilateral trade and investment cooperation.

Focus on Regional and Global Challenges

The dialogue covered the evolving geopolitical landscape in South Asia and beyond, with particular attention to economic stability, investment flows, and climate change challenges.

Participants exchanged perspectives on strengthening collaboration between Pakistan and the United Kingdom in areas of mutual interest.

Strengthening Economic and Climate Cooperation

Both sides emphasized the importance of expanding economic engagement and identifying new investment opportunities, particularly in sectors aligned with sustainable development and climate priorities.

The discussion also highlighted the need for deeper institutional and private-sector partnerships to address shared global challenges.