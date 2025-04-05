A British real estate company, One Homes, has unveiled plans to develop Pakistan’s first purpose-built student accommodation exclusively for women. The project, named Luna, will be situated in Lahore and aims to meet the increasing demand for secure, professionally managed student housing.

Aqib Hassan, Chief Commercial Officer of One Homes, announced the development at a press conference in London. He was joined by Giovanni Vonfanti from Walters & Cohen Architects, and Cindy Walters and Eren Kilic. Hassan emphasized that the Luna project would cater to the growing need for structured housing, particularly for female students, and was positioned to generate both strong commercial returns and social impact.

The project is located in Lahore’s higher education district, within a 3.5-mile radius of 12 universities, serving over 100,000 students. The purpose-built accommodation will address a critical shortfall in student housing, particularly for the estimated 1.5 million students across Pakistan who lack access to formal housing.

The project is designed by the renowned Walters & Cohen Architects, known for their work at prestigious universities like Oxford and Cambridge. The Luna project is part of One Homes’ strategy to expand purpose-built student housing across Pakistan, aiming to create a new institutional asset class.

Hassan also noted that the project is a step towards empowering young women by providing safe, accessible housing, thus fostering academic and professional growth. The initiative addresses the specific housing challenges faced by female students, who represent more than half of university enrollments in urban areas but often face limited housing options.

Cindy Walters highlighted the extensive research behind the project, mentioning that her own daughters’ university experience inspired her focus on creating secure living spaces for women in Pakistan. The Luna project aims to bridge the gender gap in housing and provide women with the resources they need to succeed academically and professionally.