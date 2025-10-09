LONDON – The United Kingdom has finalized a £350 million ($468 million) agreement to supply lightweight missiles to the Indian Army, marking a major milestone in the growing defence and strategic cooperation between the two nations.

The deal was announced during British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mumbai, where both leaders praised the expanding economic and defence collaboration following the signing of a new trade agreement.

Advertisements

According to a statement from the UK government, the contract involves the export of Lightweight Multirole Missiles (LMMs), developed by Thales in Northern Ireland. The agreement is expected to safeguard around 700 jobs at the Thales plant, which also produces similar missile systems for Ukraine.

The statement further noted that this agreement “lays the groundwork for a broader complex weapons partnership between the UK and India,” which is currently being discussed at the government level.

Defence exports have become a central element of Starmer’s economic growth strategy, with his administration committed to increasing defence spending in line with NATO objectives. The UK has been bolstering its defence manufacturing base through major export deals, including a recent $13.5 billion frigate contract with Norway.

Additionally, both countries announced progress in naval cooperation, signing a £250 million agreement for the next phase of collaboration on electric-powered naval engines, underscoring their shared commitment to technological innovation in defence.