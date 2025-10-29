CHINA : China has a unique cultural and social tradition that involves two ugly statues that are slapped by thousands of people. These statues are located in the city of Guangzhou, China. These statues are called “slapping statues” and their purpose is to cleanse people’s minds and remove negative energy. These statues are usually made in ugly shapes to give people a chance to vent their “negative emotions” and “anger.” There is a belief in China that when a person vents the negative energy within them, they achieve mental peace and well-being. In China, different cultural traditions also use other methods to vent anger in certain areas, such as throwing stones at trees or slapping such statues. Such actions are seen as traditional “brainwashing” in China. These statues became so popular that thousands of people, especially those suffering from depression, frustration, or anger, calm their minds by slapping these statues. The number of such statues has increased in various cities in China, and it has also become a kind of local tourist attraction where people come to express their feelings.

Advertisements