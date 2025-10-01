ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s telecom landscape has been dramatically redrawn with the merger of Ufone and Telenor, reducing the number of operators from four to three and setting the stage for fierce competition.

With their combined strength, the newly formed entity, often referred to as MergeCo, now holds a market share of 32.8%, trailing Jazz’s 43%, while Zong remains at 24.1%. Once comfortably ahead, Jazz now faces a rival of nearly equal scale, transforming the industry from a fragmented market into a duel between two dominant players.

What It Means for Customers

Jazz can no longer rely on size alone, as MergeCo’s scale allows it to compete in pricing, network coverage, and customer acquisition. Better Services: With three strong players instead of four uneven ones, the market becomes more sustainable, paving the way for faster 4G expansion and early 5G adoption.

With three strong players instead of four uneven ones, the market becomes more sustainable, paving the way for faster 4G expansion and early 5G adoption. Customer Benefit: Packages, internet speeds, and coverage are expected to improve as rivals push harder to attract and retain subscribers.

Implications for the Industry

The merger signals long-term stability in a low-revenue market like Pakistan. Consolidation allows greater efficiency, better use of spectrum, and stronger investment in next-generation technologies.

Jazz is likely to:

Strengthen JazzCash and digital financial services.

Expand advanced 4G coverage.

Accelerate 5G trials to secure technological leadership.

Meanwhile, MergeCo is expected to focus on:

Integrating networks to eliminate duplication.

Redirecting cost savings into 4G densification and 5G readiness.

Rebranding into a unified identity.

Leveraging PTCL’s fiber backbone to boost data speeds and network quality.

This combination positions MergeCo as Pakistan’s most end-to-end operator, combining mobile scale with a powerful fixed-line infrastructure.

Zong’s New Challenge

Zong, with 24.1% market share, now finds itself caught between two giants. Once considered the main challenger to Jazz, it risks being sidelined unless it reinvents itself. Strategies may include:

Heavy investment in 5G to become the fastest network.

Focusing on niche markets like enterprise, IoT, or youth-centric services.

Aggressive pricing—though margins remain thin across the industry.

A More Balanced Market

For years, Pakistan’s telecom sector was tilted heavily toward Jazz, with weaker competitors unable to invest in growth. The Ufone–Telenor merger has changed that dynamic, creating two strong rivals in Jazz and MergeCo, while forcing Zong to rethink its strategy.

For customers, the outcome could be lower prices, better coverage, and faster adoption of new technologies—marking the start of a new, more competitive era in Pakistan’s telecom industry.