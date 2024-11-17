Karachi (17-11-2024) – ilyas Ahmad Bilour, former president of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), chairman of the Pakistan Business Forum, senior leader of the United Business Group (UBG), former president of the Peshawar Chamber of Commerce, and leader of the Awami National Party, passed away after a prolonged illness. He was the brother of the late Haji Ghulam Ahmad Bilour, former federal minister, the late Bashir Ahmad Bilour Shaheed, and Aziz Ahmad Bilour, and the father of former FPCCI president Ghazanfar Bilour.

The senior leadership of the United Business Group, including S.M. Tanveer, former chairman Iftikhar Ali Malik, president Zubair Tufail, chairman Sindh Region Khalid Tawab, secretary-general Sindh Hanif Goher, central core committee members Malik Khuda Bakhsh, Engineer Daru Khan Achakzai, Syed Mazhar Ali Nasir, UBG central spokesperson Gulzar Feroze, Malik Sohail Hussain, Sheikh Omar Rehan, FPCCI president Atif Akram Sheikh, senior vice president Saqib Fayaz Magon, Captain Abdul Rashid Abro, Zafar Bakhtawari, Shabnam Zafar, S.M. Naseer, Muhammad Yaseen, Hamid Akhtar Chaddha, Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Kareem Aziz Malik, Waqar A. Mian, Khalid Chaudhry, TEP member Ms. Aaliya, Muslim Muhammadi, Muhammad Rafiq, Ahmad Channay, Naheed Masood, Haji Afzal, Momin Ali Malik, Shakeel Ahmed Dhingra, Mahmood Ahmed Khan, Syed Turab Shah and other leaders expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour, offering prayers for his forgiveness and elevation in rank, and extending their condolences to his family.

Business leaders said that Ilyas Ahmad Bilour was a dignified and affable personality who dedicated his life to serving both the business community across Pakistan and the public as a politician. His contributions will always be remembered.