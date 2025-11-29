Under the Leadership of Patron-in-Chief KATI S.M. Tanveer, We Will Succeed in Marka-e-Maeeshat,

Muhammad Ikram Rajput

Karachi: President of the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), Muhammad Ikram Rajput,

has welcomed the landmark alliance between the United Business Group (UBG) and the Businessmen

Panel (BMP), terming it a historic and positive development for Pakistan’s economy and the business

community at large.

Ikram Rajput said that the unity between the two representative business groups, achieved in the larger

national interest, would play a vital role in promoting economic stability, policy continuity and

sustainable growth. He credited the tireless efforts of UBG and KATI Patron-in-Chief S. M. Tanveer,

Gohar Ejaz, BMP Chairman Anjum Nisar and other leaders of both groups for bringing about this long-

awaited unity, which the business community had been seeking for years.

He expressed confidence that the alliance would yield positive results for the national economy, just as

the nation has achieved success on other critical fronts. “Under the leadership of S. M. Tanveer, the

business community will also emerge victorious in the battle for economic revival,” Rajput said.

The KATI president noted that the decision of both groups to set aside their differences and unite for the

sake of national interest, economic growth and stability was a highly commendable step. He said this

unity has raised strong hopes that consensus-based, practical and constructive measures will now be

taken to address key challenges faced by the business community, particularly issues related to policy

inconsistency, high interest rates, escalating gas and electricity tariffs, excessive taxation and difficulties

confronting the export sector.

Ikram Rajput urged the business community across the country to fully support this newly formed

alliance so that collective efforts can be made for Pakistan’s development, prosperity and economic

stability. He added that with unity and coordinated policy advocacy, Pakistan can move forward on the

path to becoming an “Asian Tiger” through the promotion of industrial and commercial activity.

Advertisements