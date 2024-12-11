ABU DHABI – The UAE’s Emirates ID card, a mandatory proof of identity and residency for all nationals and residents, including Pakistani expatriates, can now be obtained or renewed in just one step.

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security (ICP) has streamlined the process, eliminating multiple steps to make it more efficient and user-friendly.

Simplified Emirates ID Card Process

Under the new system, the Emirates ID application process has been reduced to a single step for expatriates. Six previously required fields have been removed, and all necessary details are now automatically populated using the customer’s last registered address.

Applicants no longer need to submit documents such as passport attachments, registration summaries, or personal photos. The system retrieves this data automatically, with the option to update the photo if needed.

Emirates ID Card Fee – December 2024

One-year validity: AED 362

AED 362 Two-year validity: AED 462

The same fees apply for both new applications and renewals.

This simplified process ensures greater convenience for applicants, enhancing customer satisfaction.