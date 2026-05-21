United Arab Emirates diplomatic adviser to the president Anwar Gargash has issued a strong warning against any attempt to control the Strait of Hormuz or challenge the UAE’s maritime sovereignty, calling such claims “fragments of dreams.”

Military Awards Conferred at GHQ Ceremony Honouring Pakistan Army Personnel

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In a post on X, he said the UAE had long experienced what he described as “Iranian bullying,” adding that trust had been eroded due to “aggressive rhetoric and hollow declarations of friendship.”

He stressed that coexistence in the region requires “responsible language, respect for sovereignty, and genuine commitment to good neighbourliness.”

Russia Pushes Diplomacy, Urges Iran–US Negotiations

Russia also reiterated its position in favour of diplomacy, with its Foreign Ministry stating that the Iran crisis can only be resolved through negotiations that consider Iran’s interests.

Spokesperson Maria Zakharova said Moscow is ready to facilitate dialogue between Iran and the United States, while emphasizing that Iran alone must decide the fate of its uranium stockpiles.

Pakistan Intensifies Mediation Efforts

Amid rising tensions, Pakistan has stepped up diplomatic engagement to push forward stalled US–Iran talks.

Officials said Islamabad is actively facilitating communication between both sides, as Washington signals impatience and Tehran continues reviewing recent US responses to its proposals.

Sources indicated that messages are being exchanged through diplomatic channels, including Pakistan, to maintain dialogue momentum.

Strait of Hormuz at Center of Global Tensions

Negotiations remain deadlocked over key issues, including demands linked to control of the Strait of Hormuz, sanctions relief, and regional security arrangements.

Iranian officials have rejected external control over the strategic waterway, while also warning of strong retaliation in case of renewed military action.

Escalating Rhetoric and Military Warnings

US President Donald Trump has warned of possible renewed strikes if no agreement is reached, while Iranian military leaders have cautioned that any aggression could expand into a wider regional conflict.

Meanwhile, reports suggest Iran is accelerating military production, including drones and defensive systems, during the fragile ceasefire period.

Humanitarian and Diplomatic Developments

In a parallel diplomatic development, Pakistan helped facilitate the return of 20 Iranian sailors who were released and repatriated from Islamabad following coordinated international efforts.

Iranian officials have publicly thanked Pakistan’s leadership and foreign ministry for their role in securing their safe return.