ABU DHABI – July 12, 2025: The United Arab Emirates has pledged to provide full support in streamlining visa procedures for Pakistani nationals, particularly in expediting work visas. The assurance was given by UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister, Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, during a meeting with Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, who is currently on an official visit to the country.

Naqvi was welcomed with a guard of honour at the UAE Ministry of Interior and engaged in high-level discussions focused on immigration, counter-narcotics collaboration, and security cooperation. During the meeting, he emphasized the need for relaxing visa regulations to facilitate easier access for Pakistani citizens seeking employment in the UAE.

In response, Sheikh Saif assured his full cooperation and reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to strengthening ties with Pakistan.

The two ministers also explored areas of collaboration in modern policing, anti-smuggling, and the use of artificial intelligence for security advancements. Naqvi visited the Abu Dhabi Police Operations Center, expressing admiration for the UAE’s state-of-the-art surveillance systems and expressing interest in adopting similar technologies in Pakistan.

Calling the Pakistan-UAE relationship a “national asset,” Naqvi reiterated Pakistan’s intent to deepen its partnership with the Gulf nation in all spheres — especially in public welfare, security, and immigration reform.

The UAE remains one of Pakistan’s top trading partners and remittance contributors, with a substantial Pakistani expatriate community playing a key role in the country’s economic ties with the Gulf.