UAE National Day Message by his Excellency Bakheet Ateeq Al Remeithi

On the historic occasion of the 54th National Day of the United Arab Emirates, I extend my warmest greetings and best wishes to the people of Pakistan and the UAE community of Pakistan.

This day reflects our nation’s unity, progress, and unwavering commitment to peace and prosperity. The UAE and Pakistan share deep-rooted brotherly relations, and we look forward to continuing our journey of friendship, cooperation, and shared growth.

Wishing everyone a joyous and proud 54thUAE National Day

H.E. Dr. Bakheet Ateeq Al Remeithi

Consul General of the United Arab Emirates, Karachi