DUBAI: The UAE Ministry of Human Resources has introduced a streamlined process for obtaining work permits for both skilled and unskilled foreign workers. However, the process can only be initiated by registered employers through the ministry’s digital services.

Key Steps for Work Permit Application

Employer Login: Employers must log in using UAE Pass or Digital ID. Online Application: Submit application via the ministry portal along with all required documents. Verification & Fees: Once approved, pay the government fee and submit a bank guarantee or insurance. A job offer letter must also be attached. Credential Verification: For skilled jobs, educational credentials will be verified through the Ministry of Education within two weeks.

Documents Required

Valid passport copy

Color photograph

Certified educational certificates

National ID (both sides) for applicants from Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iraq, and Iran

for applicants from Professional licenses for certain jobs like doctors, lawyers, teachers, and coaches

Workers must be at least 18 years old, have no active existing work permit, and be employed by a company with a valid business license and no legal violations.

Note: Applicants earning less than AED 4,000/month will not be categorized as skilled, even with valid qualifications.

Post-Issuance Flexibility

Changes to nationality are permitted within 6 months of permit issuance, provided the job title and gender remain unchanged. However, the original entry permit must first be canceled.

This move is expected to boost transparency and reduce processing time, benefiting both employers and expatriate job seekers.