ABU DHABI – The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced major visa reforms, unveiling new entry categories for professionals, tourists, and humanitarian cases, alongside expanded residency options for widows and divorcees.

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security (ICP) has introduced four new visa types:

Advertisements

AI Specialists: Single or multiple-entry permits, requiring endorsement from a recognized tech organization.

Single or multiple-entry permits, requiring endorsement from a recognized tech organization. Entertainment: Short-term visas for foreigners working on entertainment projects.

Short-term visas for foreigners working on entertainment projects. Events: Entry permits for those attending festivals, exhibitions, conferences, or seminars, with host organizations providing event details.

Entry permits for those attending festivals, exhibitions, conferences, or seminars, with host organizations providing event details. Tourism: Multiple-entry maritime visas for cruise ship and leisure boat visitors.

Officials emphasized that the reforms aim to strengthen the UAE’s position as a global hub for technology, tourism, and cultural exchange.

Humanitarian Residence Permits

For the first time, the UAE will issue one-year renewable residence permits for individuals displaced by wars or natural disasters. These permits will not require a guarantor or host but will lapse if the beneficiary leaves the country—except in certain humanitarian cases, such as family ties with UAE citizens or residents.

Support for Widows and Divorcees

Women widowed or divorced can now obtain one-year residence permits without sponsorship:

If the late husband was Emirati: Residency must be applied for within six months.

If the husband was foreign: Residency may be granted if the widow/divorcee has child custody and was sponsored by the deceased husband.

Renewal depends on financial stability, housing, and valid justifications.

Updated Rules for Family & Friends Sponsorship

Expatriates will now need to meet income thresholds to sponsor relatives or friends:

AED 4,000/month for first-degree relatives.

for first-degree relatives. AED 8,000/month for second- or third-degree relatives.

for second- or third-degree relatives. AED 15,000/month for friends.

Other Reforms

Business Exploration Visas require proof of financial solvency or overseas company ownership.

Truck drivers can obtain single or multiple-entry visas, provided they are sponsored by licensed freight/transport firms with financial guarantees and health insurance.