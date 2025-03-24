The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) has launched a new Dh100 banknote, made from durable polymer, as part of its Third Issuance of the National Currency Project.

The modern design features Um Al Quwain National Fort on the front, symbolizing the UAE’s rich heritage, while the Port of Fujairah appears on the reverse side.

The new banknote will enter circulation from March 24, alongside existing Dh100 notes. Banks and exchange houses have been instructed to update their systems to accommodate the polymer currency.

In addition to being more durable and eco-friendly, the note includes Braille markings for visually impaired users and enhanced security features to prevent counterfeiting.