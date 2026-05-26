Muhammad Azfar Ahsan, Founder and Chairman of Nutshell Group and former Minister for Investment, received recognition from the Government of the United Arab Emirates for his role in advancing economic ties with Pakistan.

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H.E. Dr. Bakheet Ateeq Alremeithi, Consul General of the UAE, presented the honour in recognition of Ahsan’s continued engagement in investment promotion and policy dialogue.

Sustained Work on Investment Promotion

Ahsan has worked over several years to promote Pakistan’s investment potential. He has also spoken at global forums to strengthen confidence in Pakistan’s economic outlook.

In addition, he has supported initiatives that connect policymakers and business leaders across both countries. His work has focused on practical engagement rather than symbolic dialogue.

Strengthening Business and Policy Linkages

The recognition highlights growing cooperation between Pakistan and the UAE in trade and investment.

Moreover, Ahsan has encouraged collaboration between investors, business communities, and institutions. He has also promoted platforms that help identify long-term economic opportunities.

Significance for Bilateral Economic Relations

The honour reflects continued efforts to deepen economic cooperation between the two countries.

It also shows how individual leadership can support broader diplomatic and commercial goals. As a result, Pakistan and the UAE continue to explore new areas of partnership in trade and investment.