The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Embassy has released updated visa guidelines for Pakistani applicants, outlining the necessary documentation and application process. The initiative aims to streamline the process and ensure clarity for travelers.

According to an embassy spokesperson, the visa processing fee is set at $69 per person, and all visa categories—except employment visas—must be applied for online. After submission, applicants will receive an appointment notification for the embassy or visa center.

Key Visa Requirements:

Proof of Visa Application: A copy of the submitted application must be presented.

Bank Statement: A signed and stamped six-month bank statement from the applicant, their parents, or sponsor, with a minimum balance of $5,000 or its equivalent.

Accommodation Proof: Hotel reservations, home leases, or documents confirming residence with friends or relatives.

Confirmed Return Ticket: A return air ticket is mandatory.

Original ID and Passport: The applicant must provide an original National Identity Card (NIC) or passport, valid for at least six months.

Visa Fee Payment: The $69 visa fee must be deposited in a designated Al-Falah Bank account, with the original payment receipt required at the visa center.

Visa Process for Minors & Biometric Verification:

The embassy has also specified guidelines for children’s visa applications, with biometric verification required for applicants aged five and above. Applicants must visit the visa center only after submitting the necessary documents.