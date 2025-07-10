Advertisements

DUBAI – July 10, 2025: The UAE Dirham (AED) rose to PKR 77.47 against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) at 5:18 PM PST, reflecting a 0.08 PKR increase from the previous day’s rate of 77.39 PKR.

This steady upward trend follows a strong showing in June, during which the Dirham appreciated by 0.81 PKR, climbing from 76.44 to 77.25. The continued strength of the AED underscores the UAE’s robust economic policies and its growing influence in the global financial landscape.

Advertisements

Currency Snapshot: AED vs PKR

The UAE Dirham, introduced in 1973, maintains a fixed peg to the US Dollar at 3.6725, ensuring its consistency in global markets. In contrast, the Pakistani Rupee, established in 1948, operates under a floating exchange rate, making it more vulnerable to market forces, domestic fiscal conditions, and geopolitical developments.

Economic Implications for Pakistan

The rising AED value has a dual impact on Pakistan. On the positive side, remittances from Pakistani workers in the UAE gain value, benefitting households back home. In May 2025 alone, remittances from the UAE reached $754.2 million, making it Pakistan’s second-largest remittance contributor after Saudi Arabia.

However, the increased exchange rate also leads to higher import costs, affecting Pakistani businesses and consumers reliant on Emirati goods. Furthermore, with the Dirham’s peg to the US Dollar, this trend could worsen Pakistan’s trade imbalance and increase the cost of foreign debt servicing.

To mitigate these pressures, Pakistani policymakers may need to focus on boosting exports and stabilizing the rupee through sustainable economic strategies.

UAE’s Economic Momentum

The AED’s rise reflects the UAE’s transition from an oil-dependent economy to a diversified one, driven by investments in technology, renewable energy, tourism, and infrastructure. Dubai and Abu Dhabi, in particular, have emerged as global business hubs, attracting international investment and reinforcing the Dirham’s role as a stable, trusted currency in global trade.