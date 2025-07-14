Advertisements

Dubai, July 14, 2025 – The UAE Dirham (AED) remains unchanged at 77.42 Pakistani Rupees (PKR) as of 7:20 PM PKT today, maintaining the same level as yesterday. This continued stability reflects the strong economic foundation of the UAE and its reputation as a leading financial center.

In June, the AED appreciated by 0.81 PKR, starting the month at 76.44 and closing at 77.25, peaking at 77.6111 PKR on July 1. The Dirham’s consistent performance is attributed to sound economic policies and the Central Bank of the UAE’s firm monetary management.

Currency Background: AED vs. PKR

The UAE Dirham, introduced in 1973, is pegged to the US Dollar at a fixed rate of 3.6725, ensuring predictability and global trust. Meanwhile, the Pakistani Rupee, adopted in 1948, follows a floating exchange rate influenced by domestic and international market conditions under the oversight of the State Bank of Pakistan.

Impact on Pakistan’s Economy

The stable AED rate has both positive and challenging implications for Pakistan. With over $717.2 million in remittances from the UAE recorded in June 2025, the Dirham remains crucial for millions of Pakistani workers abroad. These remittances are vital to supporting households and stimulating the economy in Pakistan.

However, a high exchange rate also means increased costs for imports from the UAE, affecting both luxury and essential goods. This can strain Pakistan’s trade balance and escalate debt servicing costs for foreign loans. Economists advise Pakistan to strengthen exports and introduce monetary reforms to support the PKR and counter rising import costs.

The Strength Behind the Dirham

The UAE’s diversified economy—now focused on technology, renewable energy, trade, and tourism—continues to uphold the Dirham’s strength. Dubai and Abu Dhabi serve as key economic engines, backed by world-class infrastructure and business-friendly policies. The Central Bank’s disciplined approach ensures that the Dirham remains a stable and credible global currency.

Today’s unchanged rate reaffirms the UAE’s robust financial structure and its growing influence in international trade and investment.