KARACHI/DUBAI, August 8, 2025 – The exchange rate for the UAE Dirham (AED) remains unchanged at 76.93 Pakistani Rupees (PKR) as of 3:21 PM PKT, maintaining parity with the previous day’s rate, according to verified interbank and open market data.

Daily Performance of AED to PKR

Following a solid performance in June—when the AED gained 0.81 PKR, climbing from 76.44 to 77.25—the currency has shown continued resilience. It even peaked at 77.6111 PKR on July 1, 2025. This trend reflects the strength of the UAE’s economic planning and its stability in global financial markets.

Currency Comparison: AED vs PKR

The UAE Dirham, introduced in 1973, is pegged to the US Dollar at a fixed rate of 3.6725 AED/USD, under the regulation of the Central Bank of the UAE. This peg ensures long-term exchange rate stability, making the AED a reliable currency for global transactions. In contrast, the Pakistani Rupee, introduced in 1948, is a floating currency managed by the State Bank of Pakistan and is affected by domestic inflation, political developments, and global market dynamics.

Economic Impact on Pakistan

The stable AED-PKR rate strengthens economic ties between Pakistan and the UAE, particularly in terms of remittance flows. Over a million Pakistanis working in the UAE sent home $717.2 million in June 2025, making the UAE Pakistan’s second-largest remittance source after Saudi Arabia. This inflow supports household spending and local economies in provinces like Punjab and Sindh.

However, a higher Dirham rate also raises import costs for Pakistani businesses sourcing products from the UAE. Additionally, because the Dirham is tied to the US Dollar, Pakistan’s debt repayment burden in foreign currencies increases. Economists urge Pakistan to bolster exports and implement PKR stabilization strategies to counter these fiscal pressures.

Why the Dirham Remains Strong

The AED’s consistency is supported by the UAE’s diversification away from oil dependence, with major investments in technology, renewable energy, tourism, and trade hubs like Dubai and Abu Dhabi. With sound fiscal policies and robust infrastructure, the UAE has become a global investment magnet. The Central Bank’s effective regulation continues to uphold the Dirham’s credibility in international markets.

Today’s steady exchange rate highlights the UAE’s solid economic framework and the Dirham’s role as a dependable currency amid regional and global uncertainties.