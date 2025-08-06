Advertisements

KARACHI/DUBAI — On August 6, 2025, the UAE Dirham (AED) slipped marginally against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR), trading at 76.93 PKR, a minor decline of 0.04 PKR from the previous day’s rate of 76.97 PKR, as per verified financial data monitoring interbank and open market transactions.

AED-PKR Rate Trends:

This slight dip comes after a robust performance in June, when the Dirham appreciated by 0.81 PKR, rising from 76.44 PKR at the start of the month to 77.25 PKR by June’s end, peaking at 77.6111 PKR on July 1, 2025. Despite today’s modest decrease, the Dirham continues to reflect the UAE’s strong economic foundations and its stature as a global financial powerhouse.

Currency Dynamics: AED vs PKR

The UAE Dirham (AED), pegged to the US Dollar at a stable rate of 3.6725 AED per USD, has been the Emirates’ official currency since 1973. This fixed peg, regulated by the Central Bank of the UAE, bolsters its reliability in global trade and investment.

Conversely, the Pakistani Rupee (PKR), which has been in circulation since 1948, functions as a floating currency. Its value fluctuates based on Pakistan’s economic conditions, market dynamics, and geopolitical factors, under the supervision of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Impact on Pakistan’s Economy: Remittances vs Trade Pressures

Today’s minor dip offers slight cost relief for Pakistani importers dealing with UAE-based goods. However, the Dirham’s overall strength, fueled by its gains in June, continues to shape Pakistan’s economic landscape.

For the Pakistani diaspora in the UAE, the Dirham’s enduring strength maintains high remittance inflows. In June 2025 alone, remittances from the UAE to Pakistan totaled $717.2 million, making the Emirates Pakistan’s second-largest remittance source after Saudi Arabia. These remittances are vital, especially for families in Punjab and Sindh, bolstering household incomes and local economic activity.

However, the consistently high AED exchange rate inflates import costs for Pakistani businesses, impacting prices of UAE-origin products ranging from luxury items to essentials. The AED’s peg to the US Dollar further pressures Pakistan’s trade deficit and escalates debt servicing for foreign loans denominated in USD or AED.

Economic analysts emphasize that Pakistan must focus on enhancing exports and stabilizing the PKR to mitigate these financial strains.

UAE’s Diversified Economy Sustains Dirham’s Strength

The Dirham’s resilience is underpinned by the UAE’s strategic economic diversification. Moving beyond its traditional oil-based revenue, the UAE has heavily invested in technology, renewable energy, trade, tourism, and infrastructure development. Cities like Dubai and Abu Dhabi continue to attract global investors, supported by sound fiscal policies and visionary governance.

The Central Bank of the UAE’s vigilant monetary management ensures the Dirham remains a trusted and stable currency in international markets. Despite today’s minor fluctuation, the AED’s long-term strength reflects the UAE’s dynamic economic growth and its pivotal role in the global financial arena.