The Al Ain Civil, Commercial, and Administrative Court has ordered a man to compensate his colleague Dh10,000 after he used her car without permission, drove recklessly, and caused it to be impounded, Emarat Al Youm reported.

The defendant had already been convicted in a criminal case, where he was sentenced to jail, had his license suspended for one year, was deported, and had the vehicle confiscated.

Court documents showed that the plaintiff sought Dh11,000 for fines and repairs, along with Dh10,000 for the inconvenience and loss of use during the impoundment period. She explained that the man took her car without consent and drove far above the 100 km/h speed limit, resulting in violations and penalties.

The defendant argued for dismissal, noting he had already paid Dh9,400 toward the costs, a payment confirmed by a mutual colleague’s testimony.

The court, however, ruled that the prior criminal judgment confirmed his liability and recognized the financial and emotional harm caused to the plaintiff. Taking into account the partial payment, the court ordered him to pay an additional Dh10,000, plus court fees and legal costs, while dismissing the remainder of her claims.