ISLAMABAD: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has confirmed that there is no official visa ban on Pakistani nationals, according to a notification from Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) to the National Assembly on Wednesday.

In response to an inquiry by Dr. Nafisa Shah, the ministry relayed information from the UAE Embassy, stating that the UAE’s Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security has implemented a new five-year visa policy. This policy requires applicants to provide:

Round-trip tickets

Hotel bookings

Proof of property ownership (if applicable)

A down payment of AED 3,000

Despite the absence of a formal ban, increased scrutiny and restrictions on Pakistani applicants stem from concerns over fake degrees, fraudulent employment contracts, visa overstays, and involvement in political and criminal activities. Additionally, misuse of social media by some individuals has drawn attention.

The Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi has actively engaged with UAE authorities at ministerial and under-secretary levels to address these concerns. Meanwhile, MoFA’s Middle East Division continues to liaise with the UAE Embassy in Islamabad to facilitate smooth visa processing.

The UAE authorities have reiterated that there is no blanket restriction on visas for Pakistani citizens.