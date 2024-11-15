A new Golden Visa program has been introduced for private school educators in Ras Al Khaimah, offering self-sponsored long-term residency to qualified professionals.

The initiative, announced by the Ras Al Khaimah Department of Knowledge (RAK DOK), aims to recognize the contributions of teachers and school leaders to the educational landscape.

The scheme targets two main categories: school leaders, including principals and vice-principals, and teachers currently employed in private schools in Ras Al Khaimah.

To qualify, applicants must meet specific criteria, including a minimum of three years of residency and employment in the emirate, a relevant advanced degree, and a proven positive impact on their school’s performance.

Eligible educators must provide an official appointment letter, proof of qualifications, documentation of residency and employment, and evidence of contributions to improving school performance.

The application process has been streamlined by RAK DOK, which does not charge an application fee for the eligibility review.