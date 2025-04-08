The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has introduced a five-year visa policy for Pakistani nationals, offering a positive development amidst recent challenges surrounding visa restrictions.

UAE Ambassador Hamad Obaid Al Zaabi announced this during a meeting with Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori at the Governor House in Karachi on Tuesday, saying Pakistani nationals will now be eligible to obtain five-year visas for the United Arab Emirates.

UAE Consul General Bakheet Ateeq Al Remeithi also attended the meeting.

Governor Tessori expressed gratitude to Ambassador Al Zaabi for the UAE’s investments in Sindh, particularly Karachi, and applauded the strengthening bilateral ties. During the meeting, Al Zaabi extended an invitation to the governor to visit the UAE visa center in Karachi, while praising initiatives launched under the governor’s leadership aimed at fostering development and collaboration.

Last month, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) confirmed that no official visa ban was imposed on Pakistani nationals.

The new visa policy, introduced by UAE authorities, requires applicants to present round-trip tickets, hotel bookings, proof of property ownership (if applicable), and a deposit of AED3,000. This policy aims to ensure compliance amidst increased scrutiny due to past fraudulent activities and overstays by some applicants.