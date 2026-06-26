UAE Aid: UAE Allocates $10 Million to Support Venezuela Earthquake Relief

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ABU DHABI: Under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE has announced an urgent humanitarian response and allocated US$10 million to support relief efforts following the devastating earthquakes in Venezuela.

The assistance will be delivered through the UAE Aid Agency to help communities affected by the two earthquakes that struck off Venezuela’s northern coast near the city of Moron.

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According to officials, the emergency response reflects the UAE’s commitment to supporting disaster victims and extending humanitarian assistance to communities affected by natural disasters around the world.

The initiative aims to speed up early recovery efforts, support stability and provide essential humanitarian supplies including food, medical items and emergency relief assistance.

Dr Tareq Ahmed Al Ameri, Chairman of the UAE Aid Agency, said the country continues to play a leading role in global humanitarian and relief operations during disasters and crises.

He said this approach follows the humanitarian legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and is guided by the vision of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, whose continued support strengthens relief efforts for affected communities.

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Al Ameri added that people impacted by the earthquakes are facing difficult humanitarian conditions and immediate assistance remains necessary.

He also confirmed that the UAE Aid Agency is coordinating with Venezuelan authorities and international organisations to ensure the rapid delivery of food supplies, medical assistance and shelter equipment.

Officials said the support aims to meet urgent humanitarian needs and reduce the impact of the disaster on affected communities.