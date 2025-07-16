Advertisements

Karachi – Washington, D.C., July 16, 2025 – Over 65 U.S. companies joined a landmark webinar hosted by the U.S. Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration and the U.S. Department of State, in collaboration with Pakistan’s Ministry of Maritime Affairs, to explore commercial opportunities at Karachi Port and Port Qasim. The session—part of the Gateways to Growth: South Asia Port Opportunities series—served as a strategic platform for American companies to engage directly with Pakistani port officials and private operators.

Senior representatives from the Ministry of Maritime Affairs; Port Qasim Authority; Abu Dhabi Ports, which operates Karachi Gateway Terminal Ltd; and Dubai Ports World, which operates Qasim International Container Terminal outlined Pakistan’s infrastructure goals, regulatory landscape, and trade priorities.

Advertisements

“U.S. investors have made substantial contributions to Pakistan’s development, and we are confident that the port sector will be another area where we can achieve great success together,” said U.S. Consul General Scott Urbom, emphasizing the role of partnership in fostering long-term commercial ties. “We believe that by working together, we can unlock the full potential of Pakistan’s port sector, create new opportunities for American businesses, and contribute to Pakistan’s economic development.”

The hybrid session highlighted how American firms can support Pakistan’s port development plans, helping expedite trade flows and build new supply chain linkages between our countries. Ean Hundley, Director of ICT and Infrastructure Policy at the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation, noted, “This initiative equips U.S. companies with market intelligence and direct access to local decision-makers, enabling them to capitalize on infrastructure opportunities across South Asia.”

This conversation may have started on screen—but its impact could reshape trade networks and commercial partnerships for years to come.