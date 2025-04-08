Eric Meyer, the U.S. State Department’s top official for South and Central Asia, praised Pakistan on Tuesday for its successful organization of the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025, which began in Islamabad with its opening session.

Speaking at the inauguration of the two-day event, Meyer expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s hospitality and commended the forum as a well-executed and meaningful international gathering. He voiced optimism that the event would deepen U.S.–Pakistan ties and promote equal investment opportunities for global stakeholders.

“This forum represents progress in building economic partnerships and attracting foreign investment,” he remarked.

Highlighting the global importance of natural resources, Meyer referred to former U.S. President Donald Trump’s focus on the strategic significance of minerals. He also pointed to positive developments in trade, citing the recent arrival of four U.S. ships delivering 260,000 tons of soybeans to Pakistan as a sign of growing economic cooperation.

Meyer further underlined the strong people-to-people bond between the two nations, noting the success of academic exchange programs that have enabled thousands of Pakistanis to study in the U.S.

The Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025 has brought together investors, economic experts, and international delegates to explore the country’s untapped mineral wealth and encourage sustainable development through global partnerships.