PESHAWAR: U.S. Consul General Tom Eckert, Public Affairs Officer Rob Tate, and Political and Economic Section Chief Kapil Gupta met with Dr. Jamil Ahmad of the University of Peshawar’s Institute of Peace and Conflict Studies and distinguished alumni of U.S. exchange programs to discuss innovative approaches to peacebuilding, conflict resolution, human rights, and justice in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

PM Youth Program, PPAF Agree to Strengthen Nationwide Youth Engagement

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During the meeting, participants exchanged ideas on strengthening community engagement and promoting sustainable peace initiatives across the province. The discussion also highlighted the role of local leadership in addressing social challenges and encouraging dialogue.

The U.S. Consulate General reaffirmed its support for the ongoing efforts of local leaders through an Alumni Engagement Innovation Fund grant. The initiative aims to empower professionals and community advocates working to create positive and lasting change in their communities.

The meeting included participation from Mr. Shahzad Naif, Ms. Rabia Fayyaz, Ms. Tahira Kaleem, Ms. Wagma Feroz, Ms. Shawana Shah, and Ms. Kainat Farooqi, who shared their experiences and contributions toward peace and social development in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Officials from the U.S. Consulate emphasized their commitment to working with the people and institutions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to promote security, strengthen community partnerships, and deepen ties between the people of Pakistan and the United States.