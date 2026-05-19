PESHAWAR: U.S. Consul General Tom Eckert met with Afshan Khan, a distinguished alumna of the U.S. International Visitors Leadership Program (IVLP) and a prominent entrepreneur from Peshawar, along with the board members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KPEZDMC).

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During the meeting, participants discussed ways to strengthen trade and investment ties between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the United States. The discussions focused on promoting economic cooperation, expanding business opportunities, and encouraging industrial growth in the province.

The meeting also highlighted the importance of collaboration between the public and private sectors to create a business-friendly environment and attract foreign investment. Participants exchanged views on enhancing partnerships that can support sustainable economic development and mutual prosperity.

U.S. Consulate officials reaffirmed their commitment to working closely with the people and institutions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to promote economic ties, support regional security, and strengthen citizen diplomacy between Pakistan and the United States.

Afshan Khan’s participation as an accomplished entrepreneur and IVLP alumna reflected the growing role of women leaders in driving business innovation and economic progress in the region.