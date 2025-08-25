Karachi, August 25, 2025 – U.S. Consul General Scott Urbom joined hands with 200 young participants of the U.S. government-supported English Access Program in a beach cleanup activity at Clifton on August 23. The initiative, organized by the Society for International Education (SIE), underscored the role of civic responsibility, youth leadership, and community service in creating positive change.

During the drive, Access students, alumni, American diplomats, and program staff collected litter such as plastic bottles, paan wrappers, and sand-filled jute bags, showcasing how collective action can improve the environment. Addressing the volunteers, Consul General Urbom emphasized the impact of civic engagement.

“Today’s activity shows how teamwork and a sense of responsibility can make a difference,” he remarked. “Caring for the environment nurtures communities and instills values that help build strong citizens and leaders. Both Pakistan and the United States share this commitment to volunteerism.”

The event also gave students the chance to interact with U.S. diplomats and practice English in a real-world setting. Reflecting on the effort, Access student Shahmeer Ali noted that even small actions, such as properly disposing of trash, help protect animals and benefit the wider community.

Launched in Pakistan in 2004, the English Access Program provides students aged 13 to 16 with English proficiency, critical thinking, and leadership opportunities. The initiative combines classroom instruction with enrichment activities that introduce students to American culture, democratic values, and career pathways.

Funded by the U.S. government’s Regional English Language Office and implemented by SIE, the program continues to equip Pakistani youth with skills while strengthening ties between the people of Pakistan and the United States. The U.S. Consulate General remains committed to fostering educational opportunities, civic engagement, and youth empowerment across Pakistan.

For details, visit: https://americanenglish.state.gov/.