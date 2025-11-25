Karachi Pakistan — U.S. Consul General Charles Goodman attended the USA vs. Sri Lanka Over-40s T20 World Cup match on November 23, at National Bank Stadium in Karachi to support Team USA and celebrate the unifying power of sports. ?He joined more than 500 U.S. government-supported English Access students from throughout Sindh Province to experience the excitement of one of Pakistan’s most popular sports.

Consul General Goodman joined veteran sports reporters for a pre-game discussion and delivered live commentary from the stadium’s box. ?Following Team USA’s victory, Consul General Goodman congratulated the players, presented trophies, and commended the Sri Lankan team’s efforts. He noted that sporting events like these foster stronger connections and bring people together.

The International Masters Cricket Over-40s T20 Cricket World Cup brings together 12 international teams competing in 42 matches across five venues in Karachi from November 21 to December 1. ?Organized by the Pakistan Veterans Cricket Association, the tournament reunites former test and first-class players.

Team USA, led by Captain Muhammad Farrukh and Vice-Captain Zeshan Muhammad, continues to elevate cricket’s profile in the United States. ?Team USA’s participation also contributes to the United States’ “Mega Decade of Sports,” including the 2026 World Cup and 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, and enhances U.S. cricket’s visibility on the global stage. Consul General Goodman emphasized that “Sports have the power to unite people across borders, cultures, and communities.? The U.S. Mission in Pakistan proudly supports programs that connect youth and strengthen partnerships, as seen in today’s USA–Sri Lanka cricket match.”