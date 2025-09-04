Karachi : U.S. Consul General Charles Goodman presided over the launch of a new therapy, endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty (ESG), developed by U.S. company Boston Scientific. ESG will be available in Pakistan exclusively at the Sindh Institute of Advanced Gastroenterology (SIAG) in Karachi. The September 1 launch highlighted the benefits this minimally invasive procedure will bring to patients struggling with obesity and conditions such as diabetes. ESG represents a significant advancement in Pakistan’s healthcare sector by addressing a critical public health challenge with innovative techniques.

The event highlighted U.S. medical innovation and reinforced America’s commitment to strengthening its partnership with Pakistan. Consul General Goodman emphasized the leadership of American companies in tackling major public health challenges, such as obesity and related diseases. He stated, “The launch of endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty (ESG) demonstrates how American innovation drives transformative healthcare solutions worldwide. This collaboration between Boston Scientific and SIAG reflects the strong U.S.-Pakistan partnership, delivering advanced medical technologies to address obesity, diabetes, and heart disease. Together, we are expanding access to life-changing healthcare for communities in Sindh and beyond.” American excellence and innovation continue to support mutual security, safety, and prosperity by addressing global challenges and fostering partnerships that improve lives.

More than 65 American companies, including many Fortune 500 and blue-chip firms, have established a strong presence in Pakistan, some for decades. This collaboration between Boston Scientific and SIAG reinforces that legacy, advancing a shared U.S.-Pakistan vision for accessible, high-quality healthcare while deepening ties in medical innovation and public health.

