By Manzoor Alam Balakoti.

KARACHI: A road naming and inauguration ceremony was held in Block I, North Nazimabad Town under the auspices of the town administration, where streets were officially named after legendary music composer Nisar Bazmi and renowned playwright Haseena Moin. The event was attended by President Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, Muhammad Ahmad Shah, as the chief guest. Other notable participants included Deputy Commissioner District Central Taha Saleem, Chairman North Nazimabad Town Aatif Ali Khan, Amir District Central Wajiha Hasan, Dureed Siddiqui, Head of International Cooperation Arts Council Jehanzeb Shah, and other dignitaries. Addressing the ceremony, Muhammad Ahmad Shah said that North Nazimabad and surrounding areas have historically been a hub of literary and cultural personalities, where figures like Haseena Moin, Nisar Bazmi, and Maulana Maahirul Qadri once lived.

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He termed naming streets after such personalities a positive and commendable initiative that highlights the city’s literary identity. He added that Karachi has historically remained an important industrial, economic, and cultural center of the country and has even served as its capital. He emphasized the need to preserve the city’s cultural and historical identity through continued initiatives that highlight its heritage. Speakers at the event stressed that urban development is only possible through small but consistent efforts, while protection of public property is a civic responsibility. Ongoing development projects, including improvements in roads and libraries, were appreciated. It was further highlighted that Karachi, despite its diverse communities, must be strengthened as a development hub where the gap between citizens and government institutions is reduced. Focus was also placed on improving infrastructure planning and implementation. Deputy Commissioner District Central Taha Saleem said North Nazimabad is one of Karachi’s most well-planned and beautiful areas, and efforts are underway to restore its historical charm and improve civic facilities. He added that coordination with various institutions is ongoing to promote educational, cultural, and welfare activities to make the area more functional and exemplary. Chairman North Nazimabad Town Aatif Ali Khan said that both Haseena Moin and Nisar Bazmi were personalities he had known since childhood, as they lived in the same neighbourhood. He added that Block I has historically been home to several renowned figures, including Alamgir, Muhammad Ali, Sheikh Mehnaaz, Qasim Pasha, and Iqbal Mehdi. Amir District Central Wajeeh Hasan stated that Karachi’s infrastructure is in a deteriorated condition and needs proper planning and a revised master plan. He emphasized the need for citizens and authorities to jointly raise their voice for the city’s rights.