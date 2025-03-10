At least 18 patients at Lahore’s Mayo Hospital suffered severe reactions from a substandard injection, with two losing their lives, media reported on Monday.

As per the report, the deceased have been identified as Noreen Bibi from Garhi Shahu, Lahore, and Daulat Khan from Shangla, Malakand. Four other patients remained in critical condition.

Punjab’s Minister for Health, Khawaja Salman Rafique, confirmed the fatalities and assured strict action against those responsible.

Following the incident, Mayo Hospital CEO Professor Haroon Hamid has formed a committee to investigate the matter. The committee is expected to submit its report by 11am today..

Additionally, the Punjab Specialised Healthcare & Medical Education Department has also constituted a separate committee to probe the issue.

Meanwhile, Lahore police stated that no formal complaint has been received from the victims’ families.

However, in anticipation of protests, additional police forces have been deployed around the hospital.

It is pertinent to mention that this tragedy occurred just days after Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s visit and directives to remove Mayo Hospital’s Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr Faisal Masood and CEO Ahsen Noman on March 6, 2025. Professor Hamid Haroon was appointed as the new CEO, while Dr Ahtesham-ul-Haq took over as MS.