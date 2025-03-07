PESHAWAR: Pakistan has identified two additional cases of Monkeypox (mpox) in 2025, as reported by ARY News.

According to the health department, both patients are residents of Peshawar. One of the cases involves a 20-year-old local resident, while the other is a 42-year-old individual who returned from Saudi Arabia last year.

Health officials confirmed that the younger patient’s infection is considered a local transmission, whereas the older patient had a recent travel history to Saudi Arabia. Both patients are currently isolating at home, and their family members have shown no signs of the infection.

The cases were detected when both patients visited Khyber Teaching Hospital, where they underwent testing for Monkeypox due to suspected symptoms.

Ehtisham Ali, Advisor to the Health Minister, verified that home isolation was recommended to prevent the virus from spreading further.

Earlier, a passenger arriving from Sharjah, identified as Javed Ahmed from Rajanpur, tested positive for Monkeypox symptoms during a health screening at Karachi airport. Ahmed was immediately shifted to an isolation ward as a precautionary measure.

Medical experts are treating this case with serious concern, enforcing strict measures to curb any potential outbreak.

Monkeypox is a viral infection caused by the Mpox virus. Though the natural source of the virus is not fully known, experts suspect that African rodents and certain primates may carry the virus and pass it on to humans.

The disease typically presents with fever, followed by a rash within 1 to 3 days, beginning on the face and spreading to other parts of the body. The rash progresses through different stages, starting from flat spots (macules) to raised bumps (papules), then to fluid-filled blisters (vesicles), pus-filled sores (pustules), and eventually scabs.

Other symptoms may include muscle pain, headaches, swollen lymph nodes, and fatigue. The incubation period ranges from 7 to 14 days, but can vary from 5 to 21 days. In most cases, the illness resolves within 2 to 4 weeks.