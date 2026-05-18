ISLAMABAD: Two joint ventures of leading construction firms have qualified for the financial bidding stage for the construction of Islamabad’s first-ever international cricket stadium.

The project is being developed jointly by the Capital Development Authority and the Pakistan Cricket Board.

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Two Major Joint Ventures Remain in the Race

According to sources, the technical bids submitted by two joint ventures received approval after evaluation.

The qualified groups include Habib Construction with ZKB-EA and another joint venture comprising Lemar Builders, Kingcrete and BK Consultants.

Both groups are now eligible to submit financial bids for the mega project.

Stadium Planned Near Margalla Hills

The proposed cricket stadium will cover around 50 acres in the planned Olympic Village near Sector D-12 at the foothills of the Margalla Hills.

The wider Olympic Village project will span approximately 175 acres.

Officials estimate the stadium project cost at Rs11.4 billion.

EPC Model Adopted for Construction

The CDA plans to execute the project under the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) model.

Under this model, the competing firms also submitted stadium designs along with their technical proposals.

Sources said a CDA experts committee will now review the submitted designs. In addition, the committee may seek input from the PCB before selecting the final design.

After approval, authorities will provide the selected design to both joint ventures for submission of financial bids.

The lowest bidder will receive the construction contract.

Strong Competition Expected

Officials expect strong competition between both groups because each has experience in major stadium projects.

One consortium previously worked on the Peshawar Cricket Stadium project. Meanwhile, the second group contributed to the redevelopment of Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

CDA Considers Government-Owned Consultant

Separately, the CDA also received bids from two consultant firms for project supervision.

These include a Pakistani-Asian consortium partnered with a Turkish company and Nespak.

However, sources revealed that the CDA is considering appointing a government-owned consultant instead of selecting from the submitted private bids.

A final decision is expected soon.

Wildlife Board Raises Environmental Questions

Meanwhile, the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board asked the CDA earlier this year to share the stadium’s layout plan.

The board sought clarification on whether the proposed site overlaps with the boundaries or buffer zones of the Margalla Hills National Park.

According to the Islamabad Nature Conservation and Wildlife Management Act 2024, areas within 100 metres outside a national park boundary qualify as protected buffer zones.

The board emphasized that authorities must design any development in these areas to minimize disturbance to wildlife and the natural environment.