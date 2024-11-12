The bodies of two sisters were found hanging from a tree in the village of Pabhohar, Tharparkar, Sindh.

According to the police, the deceased have been identified as 14-year-old Venti and 16-year-old Hemavati and belong to Hindu comunity.

The police stated that an investigation was underway regarding the discovery of the sisters’ bodies hanging from the tree.

Further information about the incident is being collected.

Tharparkar, also known as Thar, is a district in Sindh province in Pakistan, headquartered at Mithi. Before Indian independence it was known as the Thar and Parkar or Eastern Sindh Frontier District. The district is the largest in Sindh, and has the largest Hindu population in Pakistan.

According to Thar Institute of Psychiatry data, suicide rates in the area are steadily growing, with around 300 deaths every year—figures that experts believe could be higher. The adolescent years are shown to be disturbingly vulnerable, with 80% of victims aged 15–25 being driven to the extreme due to financial desperation and a lack of support structures. ” In Thar, hunger, debt, and loss of livelihood have destroyed lives. “Suicide has emerged as a result of this despair,” says Dr. Zafar Leghari, who runs a mental health clinic in Chhachhro and sees around 50 new patients each month. Most people cannot afford even basic medical care.

According to data from the Sindh Mental Health Authority, 70% of Tharis who died by suicide in 2022 were under the age of 30. Over half of them were teenagers. Contrary to global trends, more women and girls committed suicide in the district, and while Hindus make up around 43 percent of the population, they accounted for 63 percent of the deaths. Police data differs significantly but shows comparable tendencies. The figures are not broken down by caste, although local stories indicate that “lower-caste” Hindus account for the majority of the deaths.