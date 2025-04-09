Police have arrested two government employees, Mansoor and Muhammad Hassan, in connection with a violent protest that led to an attack on a KFC restaurant in Karachi’s Defence Phase II area. The demonstration was part of an anti-Israel protest fueled by public outrage over the situation in Gaza, with calls for a boycott of brands allegedly linked to Israel.

The incident took place near the Khayaban-e-Ittehad traffic signal on Tuesday evening. According to a complaint by KFC employee Shahzaib, a group of protesters armed with sticks stormed the restaurant, smashing windows, breaking furniture, and damaging equipment including a television. The mob also vandalized a nearby Domino’s Pizza outlet.

Police said the attackers fled upon the arrival of law enforcement. In addition to the two arrests, 30 to 35 others have been named in the FIR and are facing charges of rioting, vandalism, and destruction of property.

Authorities confirmed that the protest specifically targeted businesses believed to have ties to Israel. The investigation is ongoing.