Karachi,Pakistan, 04 Nov 2025 : The International Maritime Conference (IMC-25) commenced at Karachi Expo Centre, held concurrently with the Pakistan International Maritime Expo and Conference (PIMEC-25). Organized under the auspices of Pakistan Navy in collaboration with the Ministry of Maritime Affairs, the conference brings together policymakers, naval professionals, industry leaders, and maritime experts from around the world to discuss issues of global maritime significance.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb graced the inaugural ceremony as the Chief Guest. In his address, the Minister underscored the vital role of the maritime sector in Pakistan’s economic revival and sustainable growth. He reaffirmed government’s commitment to harnessing the immense potential of the Blue Economy as a cornerstone of national development. He emphasized the importance of fostering public-private partnerships, modernizing port infrastructure, and enhancing regional maritime trade to strengthen Pakistan’s economic resilience.

Earlier, President (Designate) NIMA, Rear Admiral Javaid Iqbal (R), warmly welcomed the distinguished delegates and participants. He highlighted the significance of such forums in shaping maritime policy and providing valuable input for the government’s strategic planning and policy formulation.

The day’s proceedings featured insightful addresses and presentations by Senior Naval Officials, scholars, and maritime strategists. The discussions revolved around the theme of the conference, “Harnessing Blue Economy Potential for Sustainable Development,” exploring opportunities in maritime security, ocean resource management, technological innovation, and collaborative frameworks for sustainable ocean governance.

The two-day conference will continue with thematic sessions, expert panels, and policy discussions aimed at advancing maritime cooperation, promoting regional connectivity, and driving sustainable economic growth through the responsible use of marine resources.

A large number of delegates from friendly countries, academia, research organizations and maritime industry are participating in the conference, reaffirming Pakistan’s growing role as a hub for regional maritime dialogue and cooperation.