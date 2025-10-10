KARACHI: The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has apprehended two individuals suspected of working for India’s intelligence agency, the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), in Karachi, according to ARY News.

Officials said the suspects were allegedly involved in espionage activities, gathering information and visuals of sensitive installations across the city. They reportedly shared classified videos and photographs of key sites on social media in exchange for payments between Rs20,000 and Rs40,000.

During the operation, conducted on October 9 near Mochko Road with assistance from other law enforcement agencies, authorities seized mobile phones and digital evidence of financial transactions linked to the suspects. Forensic analysis confirmed communication between the accused and RAW handlers.

A case has been registered, and investigations are underway to trace other members of the suspected network.

Previous Arrests Linked to RAW:

In a related case, an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Karachi recently sentenced a man named Saleem — identified as a RAW operative — to 114 years in prison for possessing explosives. He was arrested by the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) from Karachi’s Mauripur area, where authorities recovered grenades, Awan bombs, a launcher, and other illegal weapons.

Investigations revealed that Saleem had entered Pakistan illegally in 1989, later obtaining Pakistani identity documents and passports through forgery. He admitted to visiting India three times between 2012 and 2014 for training and operations. Before being recruited by RAW, Saleem reportedly worked as a rickshaw driver in Gujarat, India.