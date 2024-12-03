The Gulshan Ravi police in Lahore have arrested Adil, the man accused of raping 10-year-old Ismail, a fourth-grade student.

According to the complaint, Ismail had been going to Adil’s house for tuition, where the suspect sexually abused him for the past four to five months.

The police have taken Adil into custody, registered a case, and transferred him to the investigation wing for further inquiries.

SP Iqbal Town Bilal Ahmed commended SHO Gulshan Ravi Adil Anjum and his team for their swift response in apprehending the suspect, stressing that those who commit such heinous acts against children and women deserve no mercy.

Meanwhile, a group of robbers gang-raped a woman at a picket set up on the main Sheikhupura Road in Sharaqpur to loot passersby.

An eyewitness told police that 15 robbers looted mobile phones and cash amounts from more than 20 individuals in three hours.

They also revealed that three of the robbers also gang-raped a woman after looting her, adding that the victim went back to her home while weeping.

Police have launched a search operation in nearby gardens and fields to arrest the suspects.