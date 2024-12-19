KARACHI : H.E Cemal Sangu, Consul General of Türkiye, stated that “formidable efforts must be made by private sectors of Türkiye and Pakistan to boost up bilateral trade as well as investment. Time is for pragmatic action instead of just talking about it.” He was chairing a meeting in the Consulate General with a delegation of the Employers Federation of Pakistan. Mr. Sangu lauded the innovative trade Strategy Roadmap prepared by the EFP Economic Council.

The Turkish diplomat also announced that the Strategy Roadmap would be launched in January at the Turkish Embassy in Islamabad with a follow-up ceremony for the Pakistani and Turkish private sector in Karachi. He also advised that a focused series of trade delegations must be organized beginning from April. He reiterated that the Turkish government is very keen on expanding bilateral trade and it is incumbent upon organizations such as EFP, MUSIAD, and Istanbul Chamber of Commerce, to forge a strong bonding to realize the goal for more bilateral trade and investment.

Earlier, Maria Shabbir, the EFP-EC Strategy and Communications Advisor, presented the Strategy Roadmap aimed at fast track increase of trade from $1 billion to $5 billion. The Roadmap was a follow up of the comprehensive Strategy that was prepared and presented in an earlier session with the Consul General last month and which was accepted and approved by him. She added that “Seeing an absence of determined, inclusive actions from the business sector, EFP-EC prepared the Roadmap outlining possible growth strategies for both Türkiye and Pakistan to expand their bilateral trade and to mobilize related investment opportunities.”

Mehmood Arshad, Chairman EFP-EC and EFP Board Member informed that after the first meeting, he and EFP Board Member Syed Hasnain Mazhar visited Istanbul and had detailed meetings with Istanbul Chamber, MUSIAD, and others. A collaboration and cooperation MOU was also signed between EFP and MUSIAD. He added that the Turkish counterparts are very enthusiastic about increasing trade and investment. Mr. Mazhar added that both meetings yielded a commitment to proactively collaborate and boost trade and investment ties between Türkiye and Pakistan in 2025 and more years to come.

Majyd Aziz, Former President and Senior Board Member, who led the six-member delegation, expressed his appreciation to the Consul General for his personal efforts and determination to bring about change. He also added that since he is also Member Board of Governors of Musaliha International Center for Alternative Dispute Resolution, he had invited Mr Sangu to visit the MICADR office where it was disclosed that the idea behind setting up this Center was as a result of the Turkish model, and that in future, any issues faced by private sectors of both countries could be amicably resolved.

Humayun Nazir, EFP Board Member, and Syed Nazar Ali, Secretary General EFP, in their statements highlighted the fact that no Pakistani Chamber or Trade Association had ever endeavored to prepare a pragmatic and doable Strategy Roadmap and the efforts of EFP-EC are highly commendable. They also thanked the Consul General for his personal commitment to achieve the objectives. It was also agreed that Kowsar Ahmed, Economic and Commercial Specialist of the Consulate, and Maria Shabbir would be focal persons to coordinate the process of launching the Roadmap as well as the visits of delegations.