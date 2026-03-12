Karachi: Ortahisar, a historic village in the heart of Cappadocia, Türkiye’s enchanting “Land of Fairy Tales,” has officially joined the International Cittaslow (Slow Cities) Network, marking Türkiye’s 29th Cittaslow city, further strengthening its presence in the global slow-living movement, an important milestone in the country’s commitment to sustainable tourism and cultural preservation.

Following an extensive preparation process, Ortahisar achieved a record-breaking evaluation score, recognising its efforts to protect heritage, support local traditions, and promote a slower, more mindful way of life.

While commenting on the important milestone, the Türkiye Tourism Promotion and Development Agency (TGA) representative said: ‘’Ortahisar becoming Türkiye’s 29th recognised member of the International Cittaslow Network highlights how smaller towns are increasingly being positioned alongside established destinations within Türkiye. For Pakistani travellers, this expanding network of slow cities provides a clearer framework for identifying places where visitors can experience everyday life, local culture and heritage more closely and directly, particularly in regions such as Cappadocia.”

Named among Forbes’ 2025 list of the World’s 50 Most Beautiful Villages, Ortahisar is known for its remarkable rock-carved architecture and magical skyline filled with the iconic hot-air balloons that drift across Cappadocia at sunrise. Türkiye’s twenty-nine Cittaslow cities include Ahlat, Akyaka, Arapgir, Çameli, Demre, Daday, E?irdir, Finike,

Foça, Gökçeada, Gerze, Göynük, Güdül, Halfeti, ?brad?, ?znik, Kemaliye, Köyce?iz, Mudurnu, Ortahisar, Per?embe, Safranbolu, ?arköy, ?av?at, Seferihisar, Uzundere, Vize, Yalvaç and Yenipazar.

Founded to counter the effects of globalisation on local cultures, the Cittaslow movement encourages towns to prioritise local traditions, regional cuisine, sustainability, and heritage conservation, offering visitors a chance to slow down and connect more deeply with their surroundings.

